Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

