Raymond James & Associates Makes New $805,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

