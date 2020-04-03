Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,434 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

