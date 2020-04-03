Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the period.

NYSE DCF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%.

In other news, insider Leland Hart bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $76,072.00.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

