Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,774 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

