Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,070 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Momo were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momo by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 297,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Momo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Momo by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momo by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 583,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 118,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

