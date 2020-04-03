Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

