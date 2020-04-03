Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after buying an additional 600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at $13,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105 in the last 90 days.

Peloton stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.