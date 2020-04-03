Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1,068.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 993,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 908,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NQP opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

