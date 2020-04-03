Raymond James Comments on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

FNV stock opened at C$152.98 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$164.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion and a PE ratio of 83.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

