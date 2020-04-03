Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,226 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

