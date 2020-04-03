Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NG. B. Riley boosted their target price on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305 over the last 90 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

