Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PaySign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.