Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $135,000 in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.