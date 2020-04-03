Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

