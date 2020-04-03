Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

