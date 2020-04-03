Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POR opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

