Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.