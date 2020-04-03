Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.42. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

