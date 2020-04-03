Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.39 on Friday. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

