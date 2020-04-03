Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

