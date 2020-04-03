Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million for the quarter.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Iamgold stock opened at C$3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$5.55.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.