Raymond James Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRE. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $479.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.76. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

