Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The firm has a market cap of $290.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.19.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million.

In related news, Director Brian Dalton acquired 3,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,492,329.17. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells acquired 3,200 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at C$782,308.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,908.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.