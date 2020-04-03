Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently:

4/2/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

MTDR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

