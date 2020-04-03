Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yelp (YELP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently:

3/31/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp fourth quarter results benefited from increasing Paying advertising locations. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

2/19/2020 – Yelp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/14/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/14/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Get Yelp Inc alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.