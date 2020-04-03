Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 37,917 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Alico worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

