Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 72,100 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 78,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 317.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

EB stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.68.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.