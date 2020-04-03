Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

