Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHO. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.44 on Friday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.11%.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO).

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.