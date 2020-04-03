Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 497,984 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.