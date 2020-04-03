Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 5,020 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.02% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

RMCF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.83. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,208 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $35,178.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,528.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,008 shares of company stock worth $162,971. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.