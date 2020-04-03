Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 11,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.