Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 77,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 70,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 244,416 shares of company stock worth $493,341. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

