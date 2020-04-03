Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Psychemedics worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Psychemedics stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Psychemedics Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.