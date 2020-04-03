Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.69% of Communications Systems worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCS. TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

