Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

