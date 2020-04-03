Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.54% of TransAct Technologies worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

