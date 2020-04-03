Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.