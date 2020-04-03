Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.74% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFBI. BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 28.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

