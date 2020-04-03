Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.02% of Himax Technologies worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of HIMX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

