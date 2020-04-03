Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 139,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,158.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,365 shares of company stock worth $60,438. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CVLY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

