Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,935 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.55% of Hooker Furniture worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 1,453,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOFT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on HOFT. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

