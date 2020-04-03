Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.10% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $1.69 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

