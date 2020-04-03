Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4,338.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Cameco worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Cameco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

