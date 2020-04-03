Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Townsquare Media worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSQ. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Townsquare Media Inc has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

