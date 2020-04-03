Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.35 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

