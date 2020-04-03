Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.86 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

