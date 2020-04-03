Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 15,200 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

