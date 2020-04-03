Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 329,225 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.